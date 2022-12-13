PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are getting ready to take flight in the new year. The U.S. Navy released their schedule for 2023.

The Blue Angels will perform on July 8 in Pensacola for the Pensacola Beach Air Show. The NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show is set for Nov. 3-4.

2023 Schedule

Date Location March 11 NAF El Centro, Calif March 18 – 19 NAS Point Mugu, Calif. March 25 – 26 Barksdale AFB, Calif. April 1 – 2 Lakeland, Fla. April 15 – 16 NAS Key West, Fla. April 22 – 23 MCAS Beaufort, S.C. April 29 – 30 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. May 6 – 7 Corpus Christi, Texas May 13 – 14 Scott AFB, Ill. May 20 – 21 Seymore Johnson AFB, N.C. May 24 USNA, Annapolis, MD May 26 USNA, Annapolis, MD (Fly Over) May 27 – 28 Long Pond, PA June 10 – 11 Smyrna, TN June 17 – 18 Columbus, OH July 1 – 2 Oklahoma City, OK July 8 Pensacola Beach, FL July 15 – 16 Duluth, MN July 22 – 23 Milwaukee, WI August 5 – 6 Seattle, WA August 12 – 13 Billings, MT August 19 – 20 New Century, KS August 26 – 27 Lincoln, NE September 2 – 4 Toronto, ON, Canada September 16 – 17 NAS Oceana, VA September 23 – 24 MCAS Miramar, CA September 30 McMinnville, OR October 1 McMinnville, OR October 7 – 8 San Francisco, CA October 14 – 15 Grand Junction, CO October 21 – 22 Jacksonville Beach, FL October 28 – 29 Greenfield, IN November 3 – 4 NAS Pensacola, FL