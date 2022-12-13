PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are getting ready to take flight in the new year. The U.S. Navy released their schedule for 2023.

The Blue Angels will perform on July 8 in Pensacola for the Pensacola Beach Air Show. The NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show is set for Nov. 3-4.

2023 Schedule

DateLocation
March 11NAF El Centro, Calif
March 18 – 19NAS Point Mugu, Calif.
March 25 – 26Barksdale AFB, Calif.
April 1 – 2Lakeland, Fla.
April 15 – 16NAS Key West, Fla.
April 22 – 23MCAS Beaufort, S.C.
April 29 – 30Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
May 6 – 7Corpus Christi, Texas
May 13 – 14Scott AFB, Ill.
May 20 – 21Seymore Johnson AFB, N.C.
May 24USNA, Annapolis, MD
May 26USNA, Annapolis, MD (Fly Over)
May 27 – 28Long Pond, PA
June 10 – 11Smyrna, TN
June 17 – 18Columbus, OH
July 1 – 2Oklahoma City, OK
July 8Pensacola Beach, FL
July 15 – 16Duluth, MN
July 22 – 23 Milwaukee, WI
August 5 – 6Seattle, WA
August 12 – 13Billings, MT
August 19 – 20New Century, KS
August 26 – 27Lincoln, NE
September 2 – 4Toronto, ON, Canada
September 16 – 17NAS Oceana, VA
September 23 – 24MCAS Miramar, CA
September 30McMinnville, OR
October 1McMinnville, OR
October 7 – 8San Francisco, CA
October 14 – 15Grand Junction, CO
October 21 – 22Jacksonville Beach, FL
October 28 – 29Greenfield, IN
November 3 – 4NAS Pensacola, FL

