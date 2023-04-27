PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angel Music Blues on the Bay Free Concert Series is set to kick off this Sunday! The concerts will be held at the Community Maritime Park Hunter Amphitheater.

Concerts begin at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

“Pack your coolers, bring your lawn chairs and join us at the Hunter Amphitheater for the Blues Angel Music Blues on the Bay Concert Series,” reads the release.

Concert Dates & Bands:

DateBand
April 30Modern Eldorados
May 14NOBiUS
May 28Civilized Natives
June 4Platinum Premier Band
June 25Robert Wayne Band
July 2Hi Tide Band
July 16The Blenders
July 30Not Quite Fab
August 13Still Standing (Elton John Tribute)
August 27Bay Bridge Band
September 10Astronauts