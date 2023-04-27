PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angel Music Blues on the Bay Free Concert Series is set to kick off this Sunday! The concerts will be held at the Community Maritime Park Hunter Amphitheater.

Concerts begin at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

“Pack your coolers, bring your lawn chairs and join us at the Hunter Amphitheater for the Blues Angel Music Blues on the Bay Concert Series,” reads the release.

Concert Dates & Bands: