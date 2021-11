A registered nurse draws blood from Harlem resident Saundra Maynard during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — OneBlood will host a blood drive event Nov. 16 in Pensacola.

OneBlood is an organization that serves hospitals across Florida. OneBlood is partnering with Carrabba’s Italian Grill to give $10 dining certificates to those who donate at the event.

The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the Carrabba’s parking lot at 311 North 9th Ave. in Pensacola.