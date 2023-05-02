PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of community members came out to the grand opening of the Blake Doyle Skatepark in downtown Pensacola Tuesday.

“I’m really excited to come here again,” said Harper Phillips, a young skater in Pensacola.

The City officially broke ground on the project on August 2, 2022, and it came together with the help of city officials, and Jon Shell, the visionary behind the park. Shell founded the group ‘Upward Intuition’ to bring the idea of the skatepark to reality.

“I’d say I was the squeaky wheel,” said Shell. “So I just kept pushing whatever, that might look like at the time, whether that’s rallying groups to go to the city, the county, coordinating with politicians and doing a bunch of our own fundraisers.”

With 25,000 square feet of stateable surface, the goal is to bring together skaters of all ages and abilities.

“I grew up in Pensacola,” said resident Justin Phillips, who attended the opening with his daughter Harper. “I’ve been around since the first skate parks were around here. It’s been a very important part of my life, all of my life, since I was 12 years old. Now her growing up I can’t be more proud that she’d be into it as well. It’s a well needed thing that we needed in Pensacola, a safe place for all the kids to go skateboard.”

The park is located under the I-10 overpass, an area that Shell says used to divide the community.

“I think there’s a lot of things that divide us so it’s my hope that this will be a space where people can focus on what we have in common and things that bring us together,” said Shell.

The park, located on N Hayne St., is more than just a skatepark. On June 10, it will hold what they hope to be an annual party with live music, appearances from professional skateboarders, art and other activities.