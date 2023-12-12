ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A push to crack down on panhandling is gaining traction in Northwest Florida.

Over the past two months, WKRG News 5 reported on proposals in Escambia County and the City of Pensacola. Now, a local state representative wants to take the idea statewide.

State Representative Alex Andrade filed HB 759 last week.

The bill would prohibit panhandling in certain areas like roadways, commercial properties, bus stops and within 100 feet of a school or childcare facility to name a few.

Violators would face fines of up to $200 and up to 60 days in jail for repeat offenders.

However, the bill sparked concerns from some citizens.

“You know people are in need,” resident William Tinker said. “I guess what really needs to be addressed is why do we have so many homeless in America and what’s causing that?”

If passed, the bill could go into effect July 1.