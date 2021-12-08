Bicyclist struck on Gulf Beach Highway, ID unknown, FHP reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a bicyclist was struck on Gulf Beach Highway at Sherman Avenue Wednesday evening.

It happened at about 5:48 p.m. when a man on a bicycle swerved into the travel lane on Gulf Beach Beach and was struck by an SUV. The man was taken to Baptist Hospital in critical condition.

Troopers describe the bicyclist as a Hispanic man in his 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored flannel shirt, dark-colored pants, and black shoes. According to the traffic report, he was not wearing any safety equipment and has no lights attached to his bicycle.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, call Florida Highway Patrol at 850-873-7020.