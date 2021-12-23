Bicyclist struck at intersection near Lloyd St. in Pensacola

Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that happened on Dec. 23 at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Lloyd Street.

Law enforcement reports this crash happened after the bicyclist ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. At this time there is no information on how badly they were hurt.

Pensacola police officers are closing the intersection to conduct their investigation. This is a developing story.

