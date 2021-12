WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A 46-year-old man is dead after his bicycle collided with a car on Gulf Beach Highway.

Florida High Patrol reports the fatal crash happened near Lownde Avenue at about 6:37 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. A witness said the man steered his bicycle into the path of a sedan that was traveling westbound and collided with the sedan

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. FHP is investigating.