ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Origin ship Jacklyn, which was docked in Pensacola for almost four years, may be scrapped.

The 600-foot former cargo ship was initially undergoing a retrofit so it could serve as a landing platform for a rocket. The decision to pull the ship from Pensacola was made by Blue Origin, a rocket company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The ship is heading to Brownsville Texas, where it could be scrapped, according to Port of Pensacola officials. The 600-foot former cargo ship docked in Pensacola in 2018 from. Named after Bezos’ mother, the ship was initially undergoing modifications to support the weight of rocket launchers.