ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Origin ship Jacklyn, which was docked in Pensacola for almost four years, may be scrapped.
The 600-foot former cargo ship was initially undergoing a retrofit so it could serve as a landing platform for a rocket. The decision to pull the ship from Pensacola was made by Blue Origin, a rocket company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
The ship is heading to Brownsville Texas, where it could be scrapped, according to Port of Pensacola officials. The 600-foot former cargo ship docked in Pensacola in 2018 from. Named after Bezos’ mother, the ship was initially undergoing modifications to support the weight of rocket launchers.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.