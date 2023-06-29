PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to Pensacola Interstate Fair for a limited time on Aug. 5.

Visitors will experience more than 300 pieces of Van Gogh masterpieces through this three-dimensional experience including “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night” as well as many self-portraits. The exhibit shows paintings on projection walls allowing guests to fully immerse themselves into his work.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection,” said Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group.

The exhibit will be open from Aug. 5 to Sept. 9, 2023, and be held at the Pensacola Interstate Fair in building six.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, April 13 on their website. Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages five to 15.

The Paquin Entertainment Group created The Immersive Experience and has sold over 5 million tickets globally.