PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A traveling immersive art exhibit puts you into Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings. ‘Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ is now in Pensacola.

“In a place like Pensacola where nature is just overflowing, you have the ocean you have everything, this is a décor of Van Goh’s work,” said Fanny Curtat, the Art Historian behind the exhibit. “This is what he liked there’s a healing quality of nature of his work.”

The three-dimensional exhibit created by Paquin Entertainment Group and hosted at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, combines cutting-edge technology and over 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings.

The interactive exhibit has drawn millions of visitors to see some of the most famous art in the world come alive with projections of Van Gogh’s work filling the walls, floor and ceiling of the exhibit.

“You already feel like it’s leaping towards you because the colors are so vibrant the texture, the movement, It’s so dynamic. This is just a chance to see it from the inside where everything moves along with you,” said Curtat.

The exhibit will run until Sept. 9. More information on how to experience the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit can be found here.