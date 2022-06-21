ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A seventh arrest was made Monday in connection to an alleged biker brawl last month in Century.

Port Saint Lucy resident James Dixon, 27, was the latest and seventh man arrested for aggravated battery for the brawl outside of a Century bar.

In the surveillance video, one of the men walks up and punches the victim and others follow with kicks and punches. Dixon is accused of holding a gun to the victim’s head and saying don’t mess with the men’s “biker family.”

“We’re not going to tolerate that kind of stuff. You’re not going to do that,” Simmons said. “You’re not going to jump on someone. One, two, three, five against one. It ends up being six-on-one. Now it’s seven on one.”

The men are reportedly connected to The Outlaws Motorcycle Club, a biker gang with a history of public fights along the Gulf Coast.

“Many times, we’re aware of people that are affiliated with a group or a club, but they don’t do anything illegal. They enjoy their own company, and they don’t cause any problems,” Simmons said Tuesday. “When they do, when they violate the law, especially when you attack someone seven against one, then we’re going to take action.”

A year ago in Santa Rosa County, an alleged fight between the Outlaws and the Pagan biker gangs left one man beaten at Spokes and Kickstands bar in Milton, according to investigators. Two bikers were arrested.

Less than a month earlier, five men were arrested after a brawl at Stripes Pub and Grill in Navarre. Investigators connected this fight to the Pagan biker gang.

Sheriff Simmons says investigators are aware of alleged criminal biker gangs and are hoping recent arrests send a message.

“When you start to do this, especially when it becomes a long line of things or a longer line of activity, then you better look in your rear-view mirror,” Simmons said.