ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches.

Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com:

Ferry Pass – 108th best suburb to live in Florida

2. Pensacola – 377th best place to live in Florida

3. Gonzalez – 127th best suburb to live in Florida

4. Brent – 153rd best suburb to live in Florida

5. Myrtle Grove – 169th best suburb to live in Florida

6. Ensley – 176th best suburb to live in Florida

7. Warrington – 187th best suburb to live in Florida

8. Bellview – 259th best suburb to live in Florida

9. West Pensacola – 268th best suburb to live in Florida

Ferry Pass

Population: 32,016

Median Home Value: $159,800

Median Household Income: $52,653

Living in Ferry Pass offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Ferry Pass there are a lot of parks. Many families and young professionals live in Ferry Pass and residents tend to lean conservative.

Pensacola

Population: 52,918

Median Home Value: $199,300

Median Household Income: $56,199

Pensacola, along with four other cities in Florida, was recognized as one of the “best cities for fishing,” according to a June 10 list from ApartmentGuides.com. In August, the City of Pensacola celebrated its 462nd birthday.

Gonzalez

Population: 14,243

Median Home Value: $185,000

Median Household Income: $74,469

Gonzalez is ranked as the 14th best suburb in Florida to buy a house and is ranked the 37th suburb with the lowest cost of living in Florida. It is ranked as the number one best place to raise a family in Escambia County.

Brent

Population: 21,816

Median Home Value: $81,700

Median Household Income: $39,424

Brent is ranked as the 106th most diverse suburb in Florida. It is also ranked the number three most diverse suburb in the Pensacola area.

Myrtle Grove

Population: 17,140

Median Home Value: $117,000

Median Household Income: $50,444

Myrtle Grove is ranked 83rd most diverse suburb in Florida. Nationally, it is ranked 2,101 out of 6,788 best suburbs for young professionals in America.

Ensley

Population: 21,397

Median Home Value: $48,976

Median Household Income: $116,400

Ensley is ranked the fifth best place to raise a family in Escambia County. It is ranked the 48th suburb with the lowest cost of living in the state of Florida.

Warrington

Population: 15,710

Median Home Value: $108,400

Median Household Income: $40,115

One Niche user said they moved to Warrington not too long ago and that it is a fun, sunny place. “I love it here. I wouldn’t mind raising my son.”

Bellview

Population: 21,314

Median Home Value: $121,800

Median Household Income: $54,922

The first public library in Escambia County’s District 1, Bellview Library, is officially open as of Friday, Sept. 16. The 12,500-square-foot library, located on Mobile Highway, has state-of-the-art technology, a meeting room and plenty of books.

West Pensacola

Population: 22,418

Median Home Value: $74,600

Median Household Income: $34,546

The top schools in West Pensacola are West Florida High School of Advanced Technology, Pensacola Beach Charter School and Pensacola High School. According to Niche, more people in West Pensacola rent their homes instead of own.