ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over 800 students attend Bellview Middle School in Escambia County.

Many Bellview Middle School students come from low-income families and struggle with things like food insecurity.

“Some of the struggles that some of these kids have are outside of the scope of what a teacher and faculty can address,” Children’s Home Society of Florida Senior Director John Sherman said.

Escambia County Public Schools, The Children’s Home Society, Community Health Northwest Florida and the University of West Florida are trying to break down those barriers with a 25-year commitment to the school.

The goal is to help students be successful by giving them and their families access to things like physical and mental health services, and a food and clothing bank on site.

“They’re just dealing with the challenges associated with poverty and things like that, and the challenges with access, so having them on site or nearby is just a huge advantage for our families and for our kids,” Sherman said.

In the 2022-’23 school year, Bellview Middle School received a D grade.

The hope is that providing these resources will translate to success inside the classroom.

“When we look at Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, when we’re providing the needs to our students, then that should translate to higher student achievement,” Bellview Middle School Principal Paul Lovely said.

Bellview Middle School is now the district’s third school to become a community school, joining CA Weis Elementary and Pine Forest High School.

Sherman said they’re hoping to bring the same success of grade and behavioral improvements those schools are seeing to the middle school level.