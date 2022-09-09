PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An early morning fire sent five people to the hospital in Pensacola.
The fire was in the bedroom of a house on West Fairfield Drive near Market Street. Firefighters with Escambia County Fire Rescue had it under control in about 15 minutes.
The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating what caused the fire.
