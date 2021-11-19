Be a Santa to a Pensacola-area senior this Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — This holiday season, the Pensacola community is supporting Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior program for the 17th year.

From now until Dec. 20, members of the community can “Be a Santa to a Senior” and fulfill a wish list of a local senior who might otherwise be overlooked during the holidays. Suggested gifts include toiletries, clothing and blankets.

Home Instead will be working with the Council on Aging of West Florida, the Northwest Florida Area Agency on Aging and Rosewood Manor to provide gifts to about 1,500 seniors in the Pensacola area.

Anyone interested in donating can visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their zip code to view Wish Lists for local seniors on Amazon Business through Dec. 20. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift, which will be shipped to be safely delivered to the senior.

You can also visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through Dec. 20. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the location in a gift bag with the ornament attached.

First United Methodist Church, 6 E Wright St., Pensacola, FL 32501

Sam’s Club, 1250 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504

Walmart, 3767 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

Home Instead is also collecting monetary donations and retailer gift cards to purchase gifts that will be delivered to seniors. Donations can be made through Home Instead Charities online or mailed to Home Instead Charities at 817 N Palafox St., Pensacola, FL 32501.