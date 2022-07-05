UPDATE (10:44 a.m.): Pensacola Police say a man walked into Truist Bank Tuesday morning, handed a teller a note demanding cash, threatened to “kill everybody in the bank,” and left with an “undisclosed amount of cash.”

Police said the suspect, a man believed to be in his 70s, fled after the robbery. His identity is unknown, as well as whether he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

“(The suspect) said if (the bank teller) didn’t hurry up that he was going to kill everybody in the bank, so we’re taking this one very seriously as we do with all bank robberies,” said PPD public information officer Mike Wood. “He got away with a sum of cash. We don’t know what that was yet. We’re asking if anybody knows anything about this to give us a call.”

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are investigating a bank robbery at Truist Bank on Creighton Road in Pensacola, Fla.