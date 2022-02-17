PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach’s outdoor summer concert series returns this April, with a lineup of artists from across the musical spectrum. These free, weekly, outdoor concerts are presented by the Santa Rosa Island Authority every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gulfside Pavilion on Pensacola Beach.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Pets and glass are prohibited.

Bands on the Beach 2022 schedule:

April:

April 5 Reunion Band

April 12 Crosstown

April 19 Not Quite Fab

April 26 Whitesands Panhandle Band

May:

May 3 The Astronauts

May 10 True Blue Band

May 17 Cristi Dees BAD JUJU

May 24 Bay Bridge Band

May 31 On the Rox

June:

June 7 12Eleven

June 14 Touch of Gray

June 21 Elvis Remembered

June 28 Mass Kunfuzion

July:

July 5 Johnny Earthquake & the Moondogs

July 12 Horseshoe Kitty

July 19 John Hart and The Prince Brothers

July 26 Hi Tide Band

August:

Aug. 2 Wester

Aug. 9 Tyler Mac

Aug. 16 Sandy Roots

Aug. 23 Vinyl Revival

Aug. 30 Class X

September:

Sept. 6 Jordan Chase

Sept. 13 Mr. Big & the Rhythm Sisters

Sept. 20 Stormfolk

Sept. 27 Karli Ryan

October:

Oct. 4 Southern Breeze

Oct. 11 String Farm

Oct. 18 Dr. Breeze

Oct. 25 Modern Eldorados