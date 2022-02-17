PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach’s outdoor summer concert series returns this April, with a lineup of artists from across the musical spectrum. These free, weekly, outdoor concerts are presented by the Santa Rosa Island Authority every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gulfside Pavilion on Pensacola Beach.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Pets and glass are prohibited.
Bands on the Beach 2022 schedule:
April:
April 5 Reunion Band
April 12 Crosstown
April 19 Not Quite Fab
April 26 Whitesands Panhandle Band
May:
May 3 The Astronauts
May 10 True Blue Band
May 17 Cristi Dees BAD JUJU
May 24 Bay Bridge Band
May 31 On the Rox
June:
June 7 12Eleven
June 14 Touch of Gray
June 21 Elvis Remembered
June 28 Mass Kunfuzion
July:
July 5 Johnny Earthquake & the Moondogs
July 12 Horseshoe Kitty
July 19 John Hart and The Prince Brothers
July 26 Hi Tide Band
August:
Aug. 2 Wester
Aug. 9 Tyler Mac
Aug. 16 Sandy Roots
Aug. 23 Vinyl Revival
Aug. 30 Class X
September:
Sept. 6 Jordan Chase
Sept. 13 Mr. Big & the Rhythm Sisters
Sept. 20 Stormfolk
Sept. 27 Karli Ryan
October:
Oct. 4 Southern Breeze
Oct. 11 String Farm
Oct. 18 Dr. Breeze
Oct. 25 Modern Eldorados