PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach’s outdoor summer concert series returns this April, with a lineup of artists from across the musical spectrum. These free, weekly, outdoor concerts are presented by the Santa Rosa Island Authority every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gulfside Pavilion on Pensacola Beach.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Pets and glass are prohibited.

Bands on the Beach 2022 schedule:

April:

April 5                        Reunion Band
April 12                      Crosstown
April 19                      Not Quite Fab
April 26                      Whitesands Panhandle Band

May:

May 3                          The Astronauts
May 10                       True Blue Band
May 17                       Cristi Dees BAD JUJU
May 24                       Bay Bridge Band
May 31                       On the Rox

June:

June 7                         12Eleven
June 14                       Touch of Gray
June 21                       Elvis Remembered
June 28                       Mass Kunfuzion

July:

July 5                          Johnny Earthquake & the Moondogs
July 12                        Horseshoe Kitty
July 19                        John Hart and The Prince Brothers
July 26                        Hi Tide Band

August:

Aug. 2                         Wester
Aug. 9                         Tyler Mac
Aug. 16                       Sandy Roots
Aug. 23                       Vinyl Revival
Aug. 30                       Class X

September:

Sept. 6                         Jordan Chase
Sept. 13                      Mr. Big & the Rhythm Sisters
Sept. 20                      Stormfolk
Sept. 27                      Karli Ryan

October:

Oct. 4                          Southern Breeze
Oct. 11                        String Farm
Oct. 18                        Dr. Breeze
Oct. 25                        Modern Eldorados