(via Bands on the Bayou Facebook page)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bands on the Bayou will be hosting local band Ben Loftin & The Family on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Bayview Park & Community Center for a free concert.

All the proceeds from the sponsors will go to six local nonprofit organizations including Bream Fishermen Association, Chain Reaction, From the Ground Up Community Garden, Bluffline, AMIKids Pensacola and Valerie’s House. Friday’s concert will feature Bluffline and From the Ground Up Community Garden.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, golf carts or even boats anchored in Bayou Texar to comfortably enjoy the concert.

Local food vendors and other family-friendly activities will be at the venue.

In 2022, Bands on the Bayou raised $24 thousand in donations.

For more information, go to the Bands on the Bayou website or the Bands on the Bayou Facebook page.