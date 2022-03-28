ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Monday morning after a SWAT team ended a standoff in which one of the arrested allegedly used an infant as a shield, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

Deputies responded to the Homestay Lodge at the 6300 block of Mobile Highway. The Facebook post said deputies were there “in reference to a” Baker Act. The Baker Act is a law that allows for first responders to perform mental health evaluations and detain those suffering from mental illness. It is typically used when people are considered harmful to others or themselves.

A person at the hotel told deputies that Mario Darnell Collins, 34, forced them into a hotel room using a gun, where he beat and robbed them.

The person told deputies that Kassie Nicole Johnson, 19, and Cordarious Ladell Wheeler, 34, were also in the room at the time of the robbery. A SWAT team was brought to the scene. Collins, Johnson and Wheeler still refused to leave the room.

Johnson was seen holding her 4-month-old baby in the door and standing behind the front door to prevent deputies from entering the room, according to the post. The group was arrested after negotiations lasted for 30 to 45 minutes. The baby was not harmed during the standoff.

Kassie Nicole Johnson

Cordarious Ladell Wheeler

Mario Darnell Collins

Collins was charged with:

Robbery with a Firearm

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Battery

Johnson was charged with:

Child Abuse Domestic Violence

Obstruction of Justice without violence

Wheeler was charged with: