PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Average gas prices in Florida have reached an all-time high.

AAA is reporting Friday the average price for regular gas in Florida reached about $4.47 a gallon. But good news — those filling up in Pensacola are paying the least for gas in the state, according to AAA data.

Pensacola is averaging $4.23 a gallon on Friday. Santa Rosa County residents are paying about $4.24 a gallon. Those in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area are paying about $4.27 a gallon.

Experts said low crude oil supply, Russia’s war with Ukraine and increased demand for gas as we approach summer months is causing the price at the pump to spike. The national average price for regular gas is $4.43 a gallon.