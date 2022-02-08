WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — AT&T landline customers are currently experiencing a 911 outage in the Warrington area, according to Escambia County, Fla., officials.

If you are in the area and have service through AT&T with your landline you will not be able to make any calls to 911. AT&T is telling all customers to call 911 through their cell phones.

The outage estimated time to get landlines back running in the area is currently unknown.

Numbers that begin with area code 850 or numbers that begin with 452, 453, 454, 456, 457, 458, or 912 you will not be able to call 911 until further notice.

This outage is only impacting AT&T landline customers, according to officials. People with other service providers are not impacted.