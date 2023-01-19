PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County commissioners approved to spend $2.7 million on a locker room facility at Ashton Brosnaham Park’s soccer complex.

With increased activities at the soccer complex, the board said an additional multi-use building is needed. They said the additional building will assist in the growth of existing events, attract future events and “be a great additional facility resource for the citizens within the community.”

The contract was approved with AAA Affordable Structures and comes out to approximately $2,714,510. According to AAA Affordable Structures, the building will be two stories, with five mods on the first level and two mods on the second level.

The park also hosted the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament last fall, which drew record attendance and is set to return for future years.

AAA Affordable Structures said the slated completion date of the building would be Aug. 21, 2023.