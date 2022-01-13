Ascension Sacred Heart pauses drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Pensacola

Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The last day for Ascension Sacred Heart’s COVID-19 drive-thru test site off Bayou Boulevard is Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Ascension reopened its testing site on Jan. 4 because of a growing demand for COVID-19 testing as the Omicron variant cases rose during the holidays. The latest surge has now fueled an increased demand for medical services at physicians’ office and urgent care centers. As a result, staff working at the testing site have been reassigned back to their normal duties. It’s likely the testing site will resume but a date has not been given.

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has resumed drive-thru testing at:

  • Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place in Pensacola, across the street from health department’s location on Fairfield Drive
  • Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center at 6405 Wagner Road in Pensacola
  • Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place in Pensacola

No appointment is needed for FDOH drive-thru testing, but a valid form of identification is required. The FDOH-Escambia drive-thru site offers PCR swab testing with results available within 48 hours. Questions regarding testing results can be directed to Statlab at 844-469-5227.

