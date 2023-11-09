PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and Ascension Sacred Heart is offering discounted lung cancer screenings during the whole month.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 238,340 people will be or have been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023. ACS also estimates that by the end of the year, nearly 127,070 will have died from lung cancer.

The Sacred Heart Screening Team is scheduling patients to get low-dose CT screenings. CT scans involve an X-ray beam that circles the whole body and allows doctors to view organs from different angles, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

National Lung Cancer Screening Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sacred Heart will provide screenings at two locations:

Ascension Sacred Heart Health Center, 1890 Summit Blvd., Pensacola from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ascension Sacred Heart Health Center, 13137 Sorrento Road, Perdido from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nov. 11 is the only Saturday out of the month that screenings will be offered. The lung team will check back in with patients who received the screenings.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 850-416-LUNG.

