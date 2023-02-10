PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Doctors and former patients gathered to celebrate Mobile resident Nicholas Allen. Allen was the 100th patient to receive a new kidney at Ascension Sacred Heart.

The program at Ascension Sacred Heart launched in 2017 and has seen success rate of about 94 percent for one year graft survival.

Raynette Lewis was one of the former patients celebrating this milestone Friday. The mother of 3 saying the kidney transplant gave her a new life.

“I went from just existing on those five years of dialysis, to really being able to live again,” said Lewis. “To be the mom I want to be. Going to football games, and step shows, and track practices, violin lessons. You get back in the swing of things, but not having to worry anymore.”

The kidney transplant program at Sacred Heart is the only one in the region. Previously, patients had to travel to places Birmingham, New Orleans, or Gainesville for treatment, which can be costly.

“It disproportionately affects people who are of lower social economic class, but it also is impoverishing in its own way,” said Douglas Keith, director of the hospital’s kidney transplant program. “Because once you’re on dialysis most people are unable to maintain a job. So for many people it’s very difficult to get a transplant. It’s not that easy if you have to do a lot of travel.”

The hospital will preform its first live donor transplant next week, and encourages those who are able to consider donating.

“You get that call, it was almost like a kid on Christmas. You know that blessing, that gift of life. I think that anybody, now that they’re doing the live donors, come and do it. See if you can help give new life to your family member or your friend,” said Lewis.

The current wait time for a kidney transplant is typically between 4 to 7 years.

Keith says he wants to see the program continue to grow, and hopes to soon perform over 50 transplants a year.