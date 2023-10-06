ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fresh face at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola – Luisa! The hospital’s newest employee. She’s a service dog, tasked with bringing some much-needed comfort to adult oncology and ICU patients.

“You know for patients it really eases anxiety. It’s a scary time being in the hospital and what a dog does at home as well as in the hospital is really just reduce that stress,” said President and CEO of Ascension Sacred Heart, Will Condon.

Luisa is coming to Ascension Sacred Heart thanks to a donation from a masonic organization, the Grand Chapter of the Florida Order of the Eastern Star.

The hospital has already seen the benefits of bringing furry friends to the hospital. Their five other service dogs have been providing their healing support to pediatric patients.

“They have tests that they have to go through, and that is frightening for a child, adults it’s frightening for them also, so it helps them to relax and they know that they’re there yet someone else is with them,” said Gail Jerrell, Worthy Grand Matron Order of the Eastern Star.

The addition of these services animals doesn’t just ease the minds of patients, but also the doctors and nurses on the floor.

“On the associate side, we deal with a lot of trauma and tough things here in the hospital,” said Condon. “And what our facility dog program has been able to do is really lift spirits whenever it’s really a low point during a time of day in the hospital. I think the staff’s super excited and we’re ready to get Luisa on the floor next week and see the great work she can do.”