ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Christmas spirit was in the air Friday during the annual Christmas parade for Escambia West Gate School students.

“They all love it,” Escambia Westgate School Principal Cathy Rudd said. “They each show their pleasure in their own unique way. Our kids really love it, and they’re excited to know that it is parade day, and they’ll be fired up all day long.”

Each year, the parade is put on by Ascend Cares. With help from Santa, his elves and even the Grinch, employees help check off gifts on the student’s wish lists.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” Benjamin Braynt with Ascend Performance Materials said. “The children give us wish lists, and we buy them presents, and we have the Grinch, Santa, to hand out the presents, and really we love seeing the joy and energy the kids have. It’s just such a great time of the year.”

It’s a day the employees of Ascend Performance Materials look forward to just as much as the students.

“It’s fabulous some of our kids do not get to go see Santa,” Rudd said. “It’s difficult to get them into the malls or they don’t like crowds. So this is one opportunity for all of our children, and they are thrilled. They love it.”