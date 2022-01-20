Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in 2021 murderer on Vincent Lane

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A arrest warrant has been issued on Jan. 20 for a man wanted in connection to a murder that happened back in 2021. John W. Galvao-Sahb, 20, is wanted for one count of first degree premeditated murder for the death of 48-year-old Ernest Riggs Jr.

Riggs was shot and killed March 18, 2021 on Vincent Lane in Okaloosa County. Riggs, along with four other people had been inside a work truck at the time of shooting. Riggs was working in the area after someone asked him about pricing for concrete work. 

Neighbors told deputies that they saw a man dressed in all black walking around the area over an hour before the shooting happened. Witnesses also saw the man walk up to the truck and shoot Riggs with a handgun.     

Galvao-Sahb allegedly ran from the scene of the shooting and was later identified by investigators as the shooter. Galvao-Sahb’s last known residence was at Patiod Road in Fort Walton Beach.

John W. Galvao-Sahb

If you have any information, call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS or visit their website by clicking the link here. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $3,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

