SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the arrest report of Sunday’s deadly domestic dispute, the statement given by suspect Chloe Davidson did not match the crime scene.

Chloe Davidson, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses.

Deputies found Doug Davidson Jr. in the home with a gunshot wound after being shot by his wife Chloe Davidson. Upon arrival, deputies rendered aid, but Doug Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson told WKRG News 5 that Chloe Davidson told deputies she was attacked, but that her story doesn’t add up.

“We’re big on defending yourself if you’re attacked, in your home especially, you can defend yourself. But there was just absolutely no evidence to support her version of events,” said Sheriff Johnson.

The arrest report for Sunday’s shooting says she had no visible injuries. Stating, “there were no scratches, bruises, cuts or any other injuries consistent with Chloe’s statement.” The report adds, “The crime scene did not match with what little information Chloe provided. There were no signs of any struggle and neither party had any wounds or marks consistent with any type of physical struggle.”

The report also states Chloe Davidson was “smirking” when detectives left the room after she requested a lawyer.

Chloe Davidson is a former Escambia County Sheriff’s Office cadet. Chloe Davidson was released when she failed field training and has not been employed by the department for at least the past 30 days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors tell WKRG News 5 they’re shocked by what happened. Describing the couple as once a ‘beautiful family’.

“You never know what goes on in someone’s house. They can seem like a normal couple and then something happens and then next thing you know you have violence breaking out in the house,” said Sheriff Johnson. “Nobody’s immune from it. You can live in a trailer park, or you can live in a five hundred-thousand-dollar house on the water. It doesn’t matter it’s across all social spectrums.”

The Sheriff encourages anyone who may be in a violent situation to take advantage of the available resources.

“If you’re the victim of domestic violence, whether you are male or female, adult or child, you can report it, and that’s the main thing,” said Sheriff Johnson.