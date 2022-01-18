Arrest made in Pensacola ATM burglary, 1 suspect still at large

Escambia County

by: Gabriela Johnson

Posted: / Updated:
Maurice Ellis, 50, arrested for allegedly trying to rob an ATM at a Pensacola bank

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Florida man for allegedly trying to rob an ATM at a Pensacola bank on Tuesday. The ECSO is searching for a second suspect, according to a news release.

ESCO found the man at the bank on South Blue Angel Parkway at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies determined Maurice Ellis, 50, had tried to pry open the bottom of the ATM. Deputies arrested Ellis at the scene. Deputies found an axe and pry bar nearby in a ditch.

Ellis is charged with burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

This is an active investigation with an ongoing search for the second suspect who may be seen in a red Chevy Silverado pictured in the gallery above.

