ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have arrested a person Tuesday in connection to a homicide on Erress Blvd. on Aug. 16, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, deputies responded to Erress Boulevard and Sante Fe Circle where a man was found dead inside a truck that had been on fire. The car crashed into a resident’s yard and deputies found gunshot wounds on the victim, according to the ECSO. Homicide investigators “gathered information and identified a suspect vehicle,” read the post.

On Aug. 23, investigator located the suspect’s vehicle at a park on Erress Boulevard and arrested Malik Gaines, a convicted felon. Gaines was charged with the following:

2nd degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Carrying a concealed firearm

Possession of marijuana under 20

Violation of DVI

Upon searching Gaines’ vehicle, deputies found:

Approximately one gram of marijuana on the drivers seat

Tan and black in color Taurus 9mm

One 9mm round in the chamber of the firearm

17 9mm rounds in the magazine

One black-in-color magazine

Gaines was arrested in October 2021 for “carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm with an active DVI. According to the arrest report, Gaines had an “active domestic violence injunction,” which was signed on April 28 and stated Gaines “cannot be in the possession of any firearms.”

Gaines is set for a circuit court date of Sept. 16 and he cannot bond out of jail.