PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The tennis courts at Armstrong Park closed Monday for the City of Pensacola to install pickleball courts at the park.

One of two pre-existing tennis courts will be converted into three pickleball courts, and the project is set to be completed by Friday, Oct. 20, weather permitting.

The decision to convert the tennis court into pickleball courts comes after heightened player interest within the Pensacola athletic community.

According to the Association of Pickleball of Professionals, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the fifth consecutive year.

The tennis and pickleball courts will be open during park hours free of charge.