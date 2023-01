PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store Tuesday night.

The grocery is located at 1501 Langley Ave 6B. The alleged armed carjacking happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Police said the unidentified suspect pointed a gun at a woman and demanded her 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe. It has a Florida tag: Y29NGN. The car is silver.

Police said there were no injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation.