ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies, Atmore officers and Bay Minette officers are looking for a man that ECSO deputies said is “armed and dangerous.”

Mario Mendez, 46, is accused of a burglary that happened on Sept. 5 on Aurther Brown Road in Escambia County. A golf cart, tools, camera accessories and other items were stolen.

According to ECSO, Mendez has active warrants in Atmore and Bay Minette. He is accused of a burglary in Atmore where a pistol and rifle were stolen. Mendez is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Mendez’s whereabouts are asked to contact ECSO.