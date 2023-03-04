ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The weather is heating up and Spring Break is right around the corner which means beaches along the Gulf Coast will be filled with beachgoers visiting from near and far. One of the most frequently asked questions is: Can I bring my dog on the beach?

WKRG broke down the rules and regulations for dogs on beaches in Pensacola.

There are two beaches open to dogs in Escambia County: Pensacola Dog Beach West and Pensacola Beach Dog Park East, according to myescambia.com.

The two parks are open from May 1 to Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to sunset and from Nov. 1 to April 30 from sunrise to sunset. All other public beach areas and parks are off limits to pets.

More rules:

All pets must be on a leash

Each dog must have proper tags on their leash and collar

You must clean up after your pets

Violations will be cited by Escambia County Animal Control Officers

WKRG also provided information for the public to easily get notified on flag conditions on Gulf Coast beaches.