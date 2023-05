PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — New apartments and a grocery store are coming to downtown Pensacola.

The Westmore Apartments will have more than 300 units, a parking garage, and a grocery store on the ground level. Next to that, there are plans for a luxury condo development called The Waverly at the corner of Garden and Spring Street across from the SCI building.

Construction on the apartments is expected to start this summer.