ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place.

Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A fire was discovered located inside an oven. ECFR said they applied water to the fire, preventing additional damage to the unit. They said the oven is a complete loss, but the home is still tenable.

There were no injuries or fatalities. The fire is not under investigation since it was cooking-related.

Escambia County EMS provided assistance and ECFR units E17, SQ3, L12, E16, E11, BC3, BC2 and C2 responded to the fire.