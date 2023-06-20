ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Antiques that were once on display, now sit in dumpsters outside of Rosie’s Antique Emporium.

“I would say probably between 50 to 100 thousand dollars worth of merchandise is being thrown out the door,” said owner Lydia Rose Travis, “Rosie.”

Flooding from last week’s storm left clothes, books and furniture damaged inside the Navy Boulevard Store.

“The window had gotten smashed in. It was raining inside the building, the roof got blown off. It was a disaster zone,” said Travis.

Travis has poured her heart into the store she bought about a year ago after retiring. But she wasn’t the only one who was dealing with the storm’s aftermath. The 72 other vendors that operated out of the antique mall also suffered losses.

Those vendors will now have to look for other markets or shops to sell their goods, or wait until Rosie’s Antique Emporium can reopen.

“We’re gonna stay Rosie strong is what we’re gonna do,” said Kelli Hayes, of Rosie’s Antique Emporium. “We’re holding it together. Our vendors have been showing up to help us clean the mess up. That’s the most important thing right now, is to get it cleaned up, get everything out of the building so that we can start construction and move forward to rebuild.”

Travis said rebuilding her business could cost about $100,000.

“I’m very blessed to have had the opportunity to own have this store, and I would like to keep it goin,” said Travis.

As Travis prepares to pay for damages, she said she wishes she had better insurance. She’s encouraging other business owners to check their policies.

A GoFundMe has been created for the store. You can donate here.