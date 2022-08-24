PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another Pensacola contractor is behind bars after allegedly taking money for a project and not completing it, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 11, deputies responded to Silverlake Mobile Home Park in Pensacola, regarding a fraud complaint. Sally Dutcher said she hired Schofield’s Home Services, LLC in April/May of 2022, to replace the roof on her new home, put in a new tankless water heater and fix her shed. Dutcher said she knew the owner of the company, Marshall Lee Schofield, 34, because he had done some previous jobs at her home. Dutcher said Schofield gave her an estimate of $8,700 to complete the jobs. She explained that Schofield’s business is small, so she offered to pay Schofield before the work was done.

On May 16, 2022, Dutcher said she began making payments, totaling $8,700, to Schofield via personal check and Zelle transactions. Dutcher said Schofield provided her with an invoice, but no contract was signed for the jobs to be completed. She said she was told by Schofield it could take a couple of months to get everything done.

On May 16, Dutcher paid Schofield $3,800. She said she paid him $1,000 on May 17, $2,900 on May 26 and $1,000 on May 31.

On July 7, Dutcher said she began a text exchange with Schofield about the roof replacement. Over the next couple of weeks, Schofield continued to tell Dutcher he would be coming to do the jobs, but never arrived to do them. Dutcher said on July 22, she received texts from Schofield that the metal roofing material had been picked up and they would be setting a day to install it. When Dutcher asked for the name of the company the roofing material was, Schofield would not provide it. Dutcher said Schofield continued to text her that the job would be done, but by July 25, there was still no delivery. Dutcher then said she requested a full refund. Schofield said he would provide her with a full refund, but had used the money to pay the company for the roofing material and water heater.

According to the arrest report, on July 29, Schofield sent texts to Dutcher that the funds were being transferred to his bank and she would get her full refund. The texts continued through July 30, and Schofield told the victim the funds had been transferred, but his bank did not see them yet. According to the arrest report, these were the last texts received and Schofield had not been in contact with Dutcher since.

Deputies were able to confirm that Schofield’s Home Service, LLC was a valid company through Sunbiz.org, but Schofield is not listed as the owner or registered agent. Deputies went to the address of the listed registered agent/CEO, Cindy Paschall, and she confirmed to deputies that Schofield has a handyman business and lives at the residence.

On Aug. 18, deputies said they contacted Schofield at his residence, and he said he was going to take the financial losses and pay Dutcher the full amount he had paid to him. Deputies told Schofield Dutcher wished to pursue criminal charges for the funds he had taken and the services he did not provide.

The total losses reported for Dutcher were $9,510.

Schofield was charged with fraud, exploitation of elderly less than $10,000 and grand theft. His bond was set at $7,500.

Schofield’s mugshot was not available at the time of publishing.