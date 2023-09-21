PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another hotel is being proposed in downtown Pensacola as the city’s urban core continues to see growth.

The plan is to demolish New World Landing at 600 South Palafox to make room for a nine-story hotel with a rooftop bar and pool.

The Architectural Review Board met Thursday for a conceptual review. They voiced some concerns about street scaping, parking, the look and the height of the hotel. The architect and developer will come back with changes before it gets to the city council for approval.

Mayor D.C. Reeves said with all the growth downtown, it’s time to talk about adding another parking garage.

“With all of the private development between Pickleball, this nine-story development at New World Landing, the Holiday Inn that exists, the potential hotel, it’s probably time to rekindle some kind of public-private partnership conversation about structured parking somewhere,” Reeves said.

At least five hotels are in the works for the downtown area.