ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools said Pine Forest High School received an anonymous threat and was “placed in an elevated state of security,” Tuesday afternoon.

According to ECPS, Pine Forest High School received the anonymous threat through Airdrop, the wireless system from Apple that allows people to send photos, videos and files over Bluetooth.

“As the safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority, a state of elevated security is a standard precautionary measure,” the release read.

Officials with the school system are working with law enforcement to determine where the source of the anonymous threat came from.

“We hope to resume normal school activities as quickly and safely as possible,” read the release.

There are no other details of the threat. The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 5 there was no specifics of the threat in regards to date or time.