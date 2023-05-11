PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The American Magic yacht racing team will permanently relocate their headquarters to the Port of Pensacola.

According to the city, Triumph Gulf Coast approved a $8.5 million grant for design, renovation and finish of the partially completed Warehouse 10 at the Port of Pensacola.

The plans include a 50-foot addition to the warehouse, and design and construction of a dock and boat ramp so that American Magic can permanently relocate their headquarters and boat building facility to the Port of Pensacola.

“This is a huge step in making Pensacola, Florida the sailing capital of the United States,” said Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves. “The support from the Triumph board and American Magic Sailing is monumental for the city, the Port of Pensacola and the entire region. We appreciate the board seeing this project the way our administration has: The American Magic team calling Pensacola its permanent home will be transformational for this community.”

According to the city, serving as the team’s permanent base will create 170 jobs in the advanced manufacturing, engineering and design and high tech research and development sectors.