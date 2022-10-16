PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a woman and two children. Here’s a news release issued Saturday night:

Police are looking for a woman wanted in regarding a kidnapping.

22-year-old Alyanna Gulley is wanted for a kidnapping that occurred around 2047 hrs. at 6115 N. Davis Hwy. Gully took 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and a 17-year-old along with her own 2-year-old child Aila Jones. The 17-year -old was dropped off at Hwy 29 and Roberts road. Gulley is believed to be heading to Atlanta. Gulley is driving a 2014 white Ford Fusion with a Florida tag # 05DFWD.

Gulley is a 22-year-old black female. If Gulley and/or the vehicle is observed, please call 911. More information will be available very soon. This is an active scene, and officers are trying to locate witnesses. An Amber Alert is being activated.