ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Escambia County Fire Rescue were called to a scrap yard fire at the 2800 block of Delano Street.

Firefighters were called to the fire Thursday, March 31 at about 6:06 p.m. Seven ECFR units were called to the scene where an estimated 10 to 12 passenger vehicles were “engulfed” in fire, according to a Facebook post from the ECFR.

Firefighters also put out another fire that was happening in a nearby lot. The fires were extinguished after an hour, with the fires contained in about 20 minutes.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the fire, according to the post.