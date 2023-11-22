ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A homicide suspect is on the loose and deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 12000 block of Meadson Road for a report of someone being shot. When they arrived, deputies found a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead.

Deputies named Darryl Walker, 36, the suspect in his wife’s death. He left the scene in a black 2020 Hyundai Veloster with the Florida tag #BG10PN.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

