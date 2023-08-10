PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department arrested an alleged fentanyl trafficker with connection to an overdose, according to a new release.

The release says the PPD began investigating a January 2023 death where it was determined the victim passed from fentanyl intoxication. After further investigation, 38-year-old Quantae Solethia Sanders was determined to be the dealer of the fentanyl which caused the death.

Sanders was arrested in June of 2023 for drug trafficking. The arrest came after Sanders attempted to sell fentanyl, methamphetamine, and mushrooms to undercover members of the PPD Vice and Narcotics Unit.

The PPD Vice and Narcotics Unit and US Marshal Task Force, in possession of a warrant, arrested Sanders on August 9th, 2023.

The release confirmed that Sanders is being charged with homicide, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance.

Sanders is currently in custody with no bond set.