ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Raceway on Barrancas Avenue with a gun Friday, according to a Facebook post.

Lavelle James was found with a gun and stolen cash at around 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

ECSO provided photos of James as well as the gun and cash they said they found on him during the arrest.