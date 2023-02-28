ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, all three dogs involved in Friday night’s fatal attack have been captured.

WKRG News 5 reported on Saturday about the attack that left a 60-year-old man dead.

Deputies said they were called to the 400 block of Norris Avenue, near N Pace Boulevard, for a report of a cardiac arrest on Friday night around 10:15 p.m. When deputies arrived, a witness said they saw a man being attacked by three dogs. The witness was able to scare the dogs off and call 911 according to deputies.

Deputies said the victim’s injuries from the attack resulted in his death.

On Tuesday, ECSO said they were searching for Kathleen Ann Taylor for questioning only in reference to the attack. She was located and ECSO said they have “reason to believe” she is the owner of the dogs. She is currently being questioned, and there are no charges on Taylor as of right now.

