PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another Aldi has opened on the Gulf Coast.

A grand opening was held Thursday morning at the new Aldi grocery store on South Blue Angel Parkway — west of the Warrington Community near Pensacola.

Local residents were more than excited to wait in long lines to be there on opening day.

“I’ve lived here for four years and the only downside to moving to this area was it did not have an Aldi,” customer D’Anna Entrekin said. “So, I’m excited about the very affordable, delicious wine.”

The new store is part of a planned 20-store expansion for Aldi in 2022.

Aldi opened in Tillman’s Corner and Navarre last month.

Aldi has plans to open a Foley store next week and a new Pensacola store on Mobile Highway on May 5th.

An Aldi is also under construction in Pace. No word yet on when it will open.

“Aldi has 2,100 stores throughout their company, but the Gulf Coast was an area that was untapped,” said Heather Moore, Divisional Vice President for Aldi. “You can see the crowd we had here this morning — over 300 people in line. People are excited about Aldi.”

Some customers reportedly got in line around 3 a.m. Thursday to be the first inside the new store.

Once inside — many filled their shopping carts, buzzing about the good deals.

“It’s kind of exciting when you get a new store, and you can check it out to see if they have what somebody else doesn’t have,” Tracey Conway said.

The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Here’s the thing: I’m not good with numbers when I shop at any of the other grocery stores, but here, it’s just always a pleasant experience,” Entrekin said. “I feel like I’m getting quality for a very good price.”